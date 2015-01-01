SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Neill JA, Rose SC, Davidson AM, Shiplett KM, Castillo A, McNally KA. Dev. Neurorehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/17518423.2021.1917719

PURPOSE: To assess which pediatric patients experiencing persistent post-concussive symptoms (PCS) benefit most from multidisciplinary treatment including specialists in Neurology, Neuropsychology, Physical Therapy, and Athletic Training, and to explore the effectiveness of this approach.

METHODS: A retrospective chart review of 56 adolescents 10-20 years old (M = 15.0 ± 2.1) receiving multidisciplinary care for PCS (>30 days) was conducted.

RESULTS: Systolic blood pressure and Body Mass Index predicted time to concussion resolution (p < .05), such that higher values were associated with slower resolution. PCS scores significantly decreased between participants' initial and final clinic visits, p < .01, and among the 25 participants for whom pre-intervention PCS scores were available, symptom severity scores significantly declined following multidisciplinary intervention compared to pre-referral values (p < .01).

CONCLUSIONS: Exploratory analyses reveal that multidisciplinary treatment is a promising approach for reducing symptoms among adolescents with PCS, and that those with greater levels of physical fitness may benefit most.


Concussion; pediatrics; mild tbi; multidisciplinary treatment; post-concussive symptoms

