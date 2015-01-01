|
Citation
|
O'Neill JA, Rose SC, Davidson AM, Shiplett KM, Castillo A, McNally KA. Dev. Neurorehabil. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To assess which pediatric patients experiencing persistent post-concussive symptoms (PCS) benefit most from multidisciplinary treatment including specialists in Neurology, Neuropsychology, Physical Therapy, and Athletic Training, and to explore the effectiveness of this approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; pediatrics; mild tbi; multidisciplinary treatment; post-concussive symptoms