Citation
Claes L, Buelens T, Depestele L, Dierckx E, Schoevaerts K, Luyckx K. Eur. Eat. Disord. Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: In the present study, we investigated differences in obsessive-compulsive (OC) symptoms in patients with an eating disorder (ED) with or without recent/lifetime impulsive non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). We included 429 female inpatients with an ED, of whom 31.9% engaged in recent impulsive NSSI and 56.4% in lifetime impulsive NSSI. MATERIALS: They filled out the Eating Disorder Evaluation Scale, the Self-Injury Questionnaire-Treatment Related and the Padua Inventory-Revised (OC symptoms).
Language: en
Keywords
eating disorders; non-suicidal self-injury; obsessive-compulsive symptoms