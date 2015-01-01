Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: In the present study, we investigated differences in obsessive-compulsive (OC) symptoms in patients with an eating disorder (ED) with or without recent/lifetime impulsive non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). We included 429 female inpatients with an ED, of whom 31.9% engaged in recent impulsive NSSI and 56.4% in lifetime impulsive NSSI. MATERIALS: They filled out the Eating Disorder Evaluation Scale, the Self-Injury Questionnaire-Treatment Related and the Padua Inventory-Revised (OC symptoms).



METHODS AND RESULTS: Patients with anorexia nervosa, binge-eating/purging type (AN-BP) and bulimia nervosa (BN) engaged more frequently in recent/lifetime impulsive NSSI compared to patients with anorexia nervosa, restrictive-type (AN-R). Two MANCOVAs with OC symptoms as dependent variables, and ED subtypes and recent/lifetime impulsive NSSI as independent variables controlling for age and body mass index showed the main effects of ED subtypes and recent/lifetime impulsive NSSI. Patients with AN-BP reported significantly more impulses (i.e., being afraid of losing control over motor behaviours) compared to patients with AN-R and BN. ED patients with impulsive recent/lifetime NSSI scored significantly higher on all OC scales compared to patients without NSSI.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSION: In sum, the presence of recent/lifetime impulsive NSSI in patients with an ED seems to be related to more severe OC symptoms. Hence, this comorbidity needs to be addressed in psychotherapy, such as in transdiagnostic cognitive behavioural therapy for EDs.

