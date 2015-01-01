|
Andriotti T, Ranjit A, Hamlin L, Koehlmoos T, Robinson JN, Lutgendorf MA. Mil. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Mental health conditions are common and can have significant effects during the perinatal period. Our objective was to determine the incidences and predictors of psychiatric conditions during pregnancy and postpartum among universally insured American women. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This was an Institutional Review Board (IRB)-approved protocol using a retrospective cohort of 104,866 deliveries covered by TRICARE from 2005 to 2014. We used TRICARE claims data to identify pregnant women without current psychiatric conditions who developed new psychiatric condition(s) during pregnancy or postpartum compared with those who did not, as identified by International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-9 CM codes. Predictors of psychiatric conditions during pregnancy or postpartum were determined using stepwise logistic regression models.
