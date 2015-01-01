SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pérez S, Garcia-Alandete J, Gallego B, Marco JH. Psicothema 2021; 33(2): 251-258.

(Copyright © 2021, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)

10.7334/psicothema2020.249

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Few studies have explored the prevalence and unidimensional structure of Non-Suicidal Self-Injury (NSSI) in Spanish adolescents.

METHOD: in this study, we estimated the prevalence, types, and functions of NSSI in 1,733 Spanish adolescents, and we tested the unidimensional factorial structure of non-suicidal self-injury.

RESULTS: 24.6% of the adolescents referred to having self-injured at least once during their lifetime, and 12.7% had self-injured using more severe methods of NSSI. The most frequent types of NSSI were interfering with wounds (14.6%), scratching (12.5%), and hitting (11.7%). We found no differences between genders in NSSI frequency. The majority of the participants who self-injured referred to intrapersonal functions. The confirmatory factor analyses of the ISAS-I structure showed a single factor with 10 items, thus supporting the unidimensionality of the construct of NSSI.

CONCLUSIONS: NSSIs reflect difficulties in regulating emotions or managing interpersonal relationships in young Spanish people, and these behaviours seem to constitute a unique and latent dimension. Thus, there is a need for intervention programmes focused on managing problems of emotional regulation and maladaptive self-injury behaviours.


Language: en
