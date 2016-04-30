|
Rodríguez Rodríguez-Caro CJ, Acosta Artiles FJ, Cejas Méndez MR, Fernandez-Garcimartin H, González Martín JM. Rev. Esp. Salud Publica 2021; 95: e202104056.
(Copyright © 2021, Ministerio De Sanidad Y Consumo)
unavailable
unavailable
OBJECTIVE: News about suicide may cause a contagion effect or a protective effect. For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published recommendations on responsible media coverage of suicide. Certain characteristics of suicide news articles and their frequency have been associated to such effects. Despite their importance, these aspects have been scarcely studied in the Spanish media. The objective of this study was to identify the characteristics of suicide news articles in the Spanish digital media.
Risk factors; Spain; Suicide; World Health Organization; Mass media; Contagion effect; Protective effect