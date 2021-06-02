SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

DeKeseredy W. Dignity (Kingston, R.I.) 2021; 6(2): e7.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Department of Women's Studies University of Rhode Island)

DOI

10.23860/dignity.2021.06.02.07

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The extant sociological literature on male-to-female violence in rural communities reveals that the bulk of the empirical work on this problem focuses mainly on non-lethal physical assaults, such as beatings. Much more research on sexual violence is sorely needed. The main objective of this review is twofold: (1) to describe the current state of international sociological knowledge about male sexual violence against adult women and (2) to suggest new directions in research and theory.


Language: en
