SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Raphael J. Dignity (Kingston, R.I.) 2021; 6(2): e1.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Department of Women's Studies University of Rhode Island)

DOI

10.23860/dignity.2021.06.02.01

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Recently, legislative campaigns to totally decriminalize the sex trade industry in a handful of U.S. states and the District of Columbia failed, but a look at campaign supporters and their arguments demonstrates that libertarian principles are mainly guiding their efforts. This article explores how libertarianism principles, when applied to the sex trade, could bring about severe and lasting harm to others, including sellers of sex, potential victims of sex trafficking to meet the new demand, and the general community. Philosophic principles of liberty have been incorporated by courts, which find that liberty is never absolute and requires a balancing test in order to create a "decent society."

Keywords: Human trafficking


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print