Journal Article

Citation

Jensen R. Dignity (Kingston, R.I.) 2021; 6(2): e6.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Department of Women's Studies University of Rhode Island)

DOI

10.23860/dignity.2021.06.02.06

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The sexual-exploitation industries, including prostitution and pornography, are patriarchal institutions that are inconsistent with dignity, solidarity, and equality. Radical feminism offers a compelling analysis not only for women but also for men striving to be fully human.


Keywords: Human trafficking


Language: en
