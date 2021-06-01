Abstract

This research report is the result of collecting and evaluating data on cases of homicides and attempted homicides in the German sex trade from 1920-2017. The findings show violence against prostituted women and the attitudes of the sex buyers who commit most of the violent acts against the women. The report discusses the media coverage of murder cases, complication of cases, and a critique of methods of criminal evaluation by the police. From 1920 to 2017, 272 victims of murder and attempted murder were identified. Liberalization of prostitution occurred in 2002. From then until 2017, there is a decrease in the number of victims who died, however, the number of victims of attempted murder dramatically increased. It appears that victims were more likely to survive an attempted murder. Profiles of the victims are included as well as the locations (indoors v outdoors) of the murders. The authors conclude that legalization of prostitution does not eliminate the murders or attempted murders of women in the sex trade in Germany.





