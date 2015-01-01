Abstract

The rapid growth in the economy has increased personal vehicle usages which is responsible for hefty road traffic congestion in all major cities. In delay variations at a signalized intersection, there is a significant impact on travel time among the number of various other attributes. Even though the impact of the above-mentioned distinctions on the perspective for design, planning, and analysis of signal control is having an important insinuation nevertheless one of the major problems in the urban area at present scenario is because of the delay due to traffic congestion. Measurement of delay depends upon various parameters such as signal cycle, saturation flow rate, arrival and departure of the class of particular automobiles, types of the intersection, the grade of an intersection, amount of traffic volume, the queue length of traffic, composition of vehicles, and type of traffic control system. Vehicle movement related to a signal indicator, non-stopped movement during the green time, stop and queue movement during red time include a delay that might be due to over-saturation flow in traffic or pedestrian flow, etc. The aim of the paper is to measure the delay variability and find out what amount of delay accounts for the three-leg signalized intersection in total travel time. Delay variability helps in predicting total travel time variability and helps in estimating accurate travel time. It is seen that the stopped delay is the primary affecting constraint in the intersection point which is responsible for the long queue length of the street and it is predominantly founded on the position of the vehicle in the queue line and the manual control of the length of the cycle at a signalized intersection.

