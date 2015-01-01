Abstract

A reinforced concrete (RC) bridge is considered for finite element (FE) analysis, using single ground motion, retrofitted using restrainers, and analysed for the seismic response. The results are compared to check the effectiveness of the retrofitting method. The FE analysis performed are response spectrum analysis and time history analysis. The seismic response obtained using SAP2000 is based on the design spectra given in Indian Standard codes and the time history of past earthquakes. The effects of dynamic parameters such as mode shapes and frequency are assessed for dynamic analysis. The results show improvement in the dynamic characteristics like displacement, base shear, and moment of the bridge piers. The study illustrates that the bridge column condition can affect the seismic response of the bridge.

Language: en