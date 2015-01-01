Abstract

After a medical student prompted medical faculty to tell their stories of depression and related mental health issues, the author wrote this article with the aim of decreasing the stigma of mental illness and encouraging treatment, as needed, in the medical profession. The professional culture of the house of medicine not only mimics society in attributing stigma to people with mental health issues but may also contribute to high rates of suicide in the ranks of health care professionals by leading to a delay in seeking treatment. Acculturation accelerates in the first year of medical school such that medical students experience an increase in burnout and depressive symptoms from prematriculation levels. It follows that faculty have a responsibility to improve the learning environment. Survey data from medical faculty at the author's institution showed that depression decreased respondents' willingness to seek mental health treatment because of the stigma and issues of access to help. Faculty attitudes toward mental health issues, including reluctance to admit having such issues, may be conveyed to medical students in the hidden curriculum that teaches them to keep depression hidden. Moreover, the fear of mental disorders is manifested in licensing and privileging applications under the guise of patient safety, contributing to a culture of shame and silence. As creators and guardians of this professional culture, medical faculty and other physicians must be the ones who change it. The same faculty who play a part in causing and perpetuating stigma related to mental health issues have the power to derive and enact some of the solutions. In addition to giving voice to a personal experience of mental health issues, this article offers suggestions for normalizing moderate to severe depression as a medical disorder, decreasing the stigma of mental health issues, and encouraging faculty to seek treatment.

Language: en