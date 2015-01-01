Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In the last decade, we have seen a steady increase in the incidence of frontal sinus trauma due to gunshot wounds and a decrease in motor vehicle trauma. Penetrating gunshot wounds to the frontal sinus present a unique challenge to the reconstructive surgeon because they require careful consideration of the management principles of plastic surgery. Despite previous reviews on frontal sinus trauma, there are no studies examining the management techniques of frontal sinus fractures due specifically to gunshot wounds. In this study, we aim to retrospectively evaluate the use of a variety of tissue flaps in intervention and associated outcomes.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was completed on all patients with gunshot wound(s) to the frontal sinus from January 2010 to January 2018 at a single institution. The patients were classified based on the fracture pattern (anterior vs posterior table vs both), degree of displacement, presence of nasofrontal outflow tract injury, and evidence of cerebrospinal fluid leak. Patients were then stratified according to the type of reconstruction performed (cranialization, obliteration and need for free flap) and evaluated for major and minor complications after reconstruction.



RESULTS: In this study, we present outcome data from 28 cases of frontal sinus trauma due to gunshot wounds. There was a statistically significant difference (P = 0.049) in the type reconstructive strategy employed with each type of flap, with pericranial flaps primarily used in cranialization, temporal grafts were more likely to be used in obliteration, and free flaps were more likely to be used in cranialization. The overall major complication rate was 52% (P = 0.248), with the most common acute major complication was cerebrospinal fluid leak (39%) and major chronic was abscess (23.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: This report explores the management of frontal sinus trauma and presents short-term outcomes of treatment for penetrating gunshot wounds at a tertiary referral center.

