Abstract

Voluntary, or intentional, acute intoxication does not qualify for an insanity defense. However, in many jurisdictions, voluntary intoxication can create a diminished capacity to form a specific intent necessary for a criminal offense. This is a type of mens rea defense. Homicide provides a clear example where the absence of a required specific intent can lead to a lesser included crime that does not require that specific intent. Thereby, a mens rea defense may lessen a first-degree murder charge to a lesser degree or even manslaughter, depending on the jurisdiction. After reviewing the history of mens rea defenses and voluntary intoxication, we performed a search of LexisNexis for state statutes and case law regulating the use of voluntary intoxication in mens rea defenses, focusing on homicide-related offenses. In this article, we compare the different approaches that have developed to address this complex issue. We discuss why knowledge of these different approaches is essential to the practicing forensic examiner in relevant jurisdictions and explore developing issues in the area.

Language: en