Journal Article

Citation

Mathew J, Gnanaraj J, Basavarajegowda A, Venkateswaran R. BMJ Case Rep. 2021; 14(4): e2020-239676.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bcr-2020-239676

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

A 16-year-old girl presented with grade 3 hepatic encephalopathy (HE) following suicide attempt after consuming a lethal dose of yellow phosphorus containing rodenticide. Although she was a candidate for liver transplantation, it could not be done. In the absence of a specific antidote for yellow phosphorus poisoning, the patient was managed conservatively. In addition, low volume-therapeutic plasma exchange (LV-TPE) was initiated, which resulted in a dramatic improvement in HE. Although liver transplantation is the definitive treatment, this case has shown that TPE has a promising role as a 'bridge to recovery' in situations where transplantation is not feasible. We describe our experience with the above-mentioned case, along with the sequence of clinical recovery and the trend in biochemical parameters during follow-up. The patient made a full recovery and is doing well.


Language: en

Keywords

poisoning; intensive care

