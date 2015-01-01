Abstract

A 16-year-old girl presented with grade 3 hepatic encephalopathy (HE) following suicide attempt after consuming a lethal dose of yellow phosphorus containing rodenticide. Although she was a candidate for liver transplantation, it could not be done. In the absence of a specific antidote for yellow phosphorus poisoning, the patient was managed conservatively. In addition, low volume-therapeutic plasma exchange (LV-TPE) was initiated, which resulted in a dramatic improvement in HE. Although liver transplantation is the definitive treatment, this case has shown that TPE has a promising role as a 'bridge to recovery' in situations where transplantation is not feasible. We describe our experience with the above-mentioned case, along with the sequence of clinical recovery and the trend in biochemical parameters during follow-up. The patient made a full recovery and is doing well.

