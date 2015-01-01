SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ferreira RS, Martin IDS, Zanetti ACG, Vedana KGG. Cien. Saude Colet. 2021; 26(4): 1565-1574.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)

DOI

10.1590/1413-81232021264.12882019

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study analyzed how news coverage about suicides is published in the Brazilian electronic media and evaluated if the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) were complied with in the online media. This quantitative, documentary and retrospective study investigated 89 published news items about suicide in 2017 in the Brazilian newspaper sites with the largest circulation. Descriptive statistics and tests of association were used for data analysis. The majority of news items contained neither content to be avoided nor aspects recommended by the WHO. The most frequent characteristics of the reported cases do not correspond directly to the epidemiological profile of suicidal behavior, but to media interests. Actions are needed to foster media involvement in suicide prevention, dissemination of resources and strategies to support and reduce stigma and the contagion effect.


Language: pt
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print