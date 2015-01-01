Abstract

Managing the anxiety of the parents of pediatric patients with head trauma is challenging. This study aimed to examine the factors that affect anxiety levels of parents whose children were admitted to the emergency department with minor head trauma. In this prospective study, the parents of 663 consecutive pediatric patients were invited to answer a questionnaire. Parents of 600 children participated in the study. The parents who believed they were provided sufficient information and who were satisfied with the service received had significantly more improvement in anxiety-related questions. Cranial X-ray assessment had a significantly positive impact on the anxiety of the parents, whereas cranial computed tomography and neurosurgery consultation did not. In assessing pediatric minor head trauma, cranial computed tomography imaging and neurosurgery consultation should not be expected to relieve the anxiety of the parents. However, adequately informing them and providing satisfaction are the factors that could lead to improvement.

