Abstract

[SafetyLit note: The term Oxford House refers to any house operating under the "Oxford House Model", a community-based approach to addiction recovery, which provides an independent, supportive, and sober living environment. Today there are nearly 3,000 Oxford Houses in the United States and other countries. -via Wikipedia]



It is estimated that nearly 20 million adults in the United States have a substance use disorder (SUD), and 8.4 million of those adults have a comorbid mental disorder. Roughly half of those adults with a SUD and a psychiatric comorbidity fail to receive adequate treatment for either the SUD or the mental disorder (combined or separately). However, this sub-population has shown positive treatment outcomes (e.g., improved quality of life and increased length of stay in a recovery home) when allotted the proper resources to treat the overlapping symptomologies associated with their multiple diagnoses. Many individuals with SUD and psychiatric comorbidity receive community-based support from recovery residences, a ubiquitous form of aftercare treatment in the United States. The aim of the present study was to investigate the relationship between psychiatric severity index scores (a proxy for psychiatric comorbidity that measures social functioning, impairment, symptoms, and behavior), length of stay in Oxford Houses (OHs), and quality of life. The present study found a significant negative relationship between length of stay and psychiatric severity scores, and between psychiatric severity scores and quality of life scores. Psychiatric severity was observed to predict decreased quality of life, while length of stay predicted decreased psychiatric severity. Psychiatric severity mediated the relationship between length of stay and quality of life based on house composition.

