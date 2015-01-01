Abstract

Worldwide there are 79.5 million displaced people, many of which face war, violence, tragic flights and struggles in host countries. Research shows augmented prevalence rates of mental disorders among refugees internationally, but little is known about refugee mental health in Latin American countries. Furthermore, only a few studies have taken into consideration the knowledge of clinical psychologists who treat refugee patients. The present study examines the experiences of 32 psychologists in Brazil regarding their refugee patients' psychological suffering and mental disorders. Semi-structured interviews were conducted in various locations in Brazil and analysed following a consensual qualitative research approach. Four clusters of refugee patients' suffering were synthesised: post-migration stressors, traumatic experiences, flight as life rupture, and the current situation in the country of origin. The most frequently described conditions in patients were anxiety and depression. However, the results also show that the use of manuals for the classification of mental disorders is contested among psychologists in Brazil. Most psychologists stressed patients' socio-political suffering and saw patients' symptoms as normal reactions to their experiences. There is a need to acknowledge the socio-political suffering of refugees in Brazil and foster their mental health by tackling current post-migration stressors such as discrimination.

