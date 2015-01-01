Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study assessed driver, vehicular and road-related factors associated with road crashes (RC) in the Kintampo North Municipality.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Kintampo North Municipality. DATA SOURCE: Demographics, vehicular and road usage information on registered drivers at Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) and Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) in Kintampo North Municipality. MAIN OUTCOME: involvement in road crashes and related factors.



RESULT: A total of 227 drivers were approached for this study. None of them declined participation. They were all males. Most were between 28-37 years (30%). The proportion of drivers that reported RC ever involvement in at least one RC was 55.5% (95% CI: 8.0%, 62.1%). In the bivariate analysis, drink and drive changed lane without signalling, ever bribed police officer, drove beyond the maximum speed limit, paid a bribe at DVLA for driving license, violation of traffic signals were found to be associated with RC involvement (p<0.05). Drivers who violated traffic signals had 2.84 odds of being involved in road crashes compared to those who did not [aOR; 2.84 (95%CI:1.06,7.63)].



CONCLUSION: The proportion of drivers ever involved in road crashes was high. The major factor that is associated with RC involvement was a violation of the traffic light signals. Continuous driver education and enforcement of road traffic regulations by the appropriate authorities could curb the road crash menace in the Municipality. FUNDING: The authors funded this work.

