Abstract

PURPOSE: Similar to many occupational groups in the rescue service, paramedics show increased mental health problems. Both situational and work-organizational factors play a role in the development of mental illnesses. The aim of the study is to investigate the connection of experienced violence and the development of burnout in the paramedical profession.



METHODS: To analyze this association, 358 paramedics working for a German metropolitan fire brigade were examined using the Hamburg burnout inventory and a questionnaire on the history of violence, using one-factorial variance analyses, t tests and regression analyses.



RESULTS: The examined sample did not show elevated burnout rates, but 97.5% reported that they had already been insulted or spit on while in service. The experience of feeling threatened proved to be a significant predictor for emotional exhaustion and an aggressive response to emotional stress. Also, the experience of being jailed or insulted and the number of years of service are associated with the burnout score. All other experiences showed no significant association with the burnout burden.



CONCLUSION: It can be concluded that specific experiences with violence in the service of paramedics can particularly be associated with burnout symptoms. In general, however, violence seems to play a minor role.

Language: en