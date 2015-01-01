|
Braun D, Reifferscheid F, Kerner T, Dressler JL, Stuhr M, Wenderoth S, Petrowski K. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
PURPOSE: Similar to many occupational groups in the rescue service, paramedics show increased mental health problems. Both situational and work-organizational factors play a role in the development of mental illnesses. The aim of the study is to investigate the connection of experienced violence and the development of burnout in the paramedical profession.
Violence; Burnout; Mental health; Paramedic