Abstract

Many animal species have evolved extreme behaviors requiring them to engage in repeated high-impact collisions. These behaviors include mating displays like headbutting in sheep and drumming in woodpeckers. To our knowledge, these taxa do not experience any notable acute head trauma, even though the deceleration forces would cause traumatic brain injury in most animals. Previous research has focused on skeletomuscular morphology, biomechanics, and material properties in an attempt to explain how animals moderate these high-impact forces. However, many of these behaviors are understudied, and most morphological or computational studies make assumptions about the behavior without accounting for the physiology of an organism. Studying neurophysiological and immune adaptations that co-vary with these behaviors can highlight unique or synergistic solutions to seemingly deleterious behavioral displays. Here, we argue that selection for repeated, high-impact head collisions may rely on a suite of coadaptations in intracranial physiology as a cost-reducing mechanism. We propose that there are three physiological systems that could mitigate the effects of repeated head trauma: (i) the innate neuroimmune response, (ii) the glymphatic system, and (iii) the choroid plexus. These systems are interconnected yet can evolve in an independent manner. We then briefly describe the function of these systems, their role in head trauma, and research that has examined how these systems may evolve to help reduce the cost of repeated, forceful head impacts. Ultimately, we note that little is known about cost-reducing intracranial mechanisms making it a novel field of comparative study that is ripe for exploration.

