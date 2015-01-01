SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gardner MM, Grimm JT, Conner BT. J. Sport Exerc. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Human Kinetics Publishers)

DOI

10.1123/jsep.2020-0159

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study explored the relations between sensation seeking, impulsivity, risk compensation, and extreme-sports injury to better understand contributing factors to risk taking in extreme sports and subsequent adverse outcomes. Data included cross-sectional survey responses from 1,107 college students (Mage = 19.47, SD = 2.14). Poisson, logistic, and negative binomial regressions were used to investigate the relations of interest.

RESULTS indicate that sensation seeking and impulsivity are significantly associated with both risk compensation and extreme-sports injury. Risk compensation is significantly and positively associated with extreme-sports injury in mountain biking and snowboarding. Risk compensation did not significantly moderate the relation between the personality constructs of interest and extreme-sports injury. These results show that the role of risk compensation in extreme-sports injury is highly sport-specific. These results highlight the importance of considering both personality and risk compensation in prevention and intervention efforts.


Language: en

Keywords

injury; sensation seeking; impulsivity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print