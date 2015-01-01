Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An observatory of sexual harassment and psychological abuse was set up at one of France's largest schools of medicine to both quantify and reduce sexual harassment or psychological abuse of medical students.



METHODS: Over a 2-year period, we described the evolution of sexual harassment and psychological abuse and explored for associated factors. Moreover, a qualitative analysis using an inductive approach was performed from students' verbatim.



RESULTS: 2795 responses were collected. Sexual harassment was reported in 7% and psychological abuse in 15%, at baseline, and decreased after the observatory was set up. Women had higher odds of being a victim of sexual harassment. Older students reported less often psychological abuse and being a witness of sexual harassment. Surgery departments were associated with up to 5.7-fold increased odds of sexual harassment. Surgery and pediatrics departments were associated with a 2-fold increased odds of psychological abuse. Qualitative analysis revealed four categories: humiliation, the feeling of inferiority, sexual harassment, and manifestations of violence.



CONCLUSION: During clerkships, factors associated with higher odds of sexual harassment and psychological abuse were female gender, younger age, and departments of surgery. Setting up such an observatory may contribute to reduce this burden and provide a useful tool to raise awareness.

