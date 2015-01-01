SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Weeks K, Timalonis J, Donovan L. Nursing 2021; 51(5): 59-63.

(Copyright © 2021, Springhouse)

10.1097/01.NURSE.0000743284.73649.7a

unavailable

PURPOSE: Alarm fatigue among working nurses is a well-documented, high-priority safety issue. This article describes a study to learn whether alarm fatigue develops in undergraduate nursing student populations.

METHODS: This longitudinal quantitative study employed survey data from a single cohort of nursing students in the Southeastern US over a period of 18 months to assess nursing students' level of sensitivity to alarms, including the call bell, bathroom, fall and safety, I.V. infusion pumps, and telemetry alarms.

RESULTS: These data were significant for I.V. infusion pump alarms and indicated a general decrease in sensitivity over an 18-month period. Nursing students with previous healthcare experience also noted decreased sensitivity to bathroom call bells and fall and safety alarms.

CONCLUSION: Alarm fatigue was recognized among the surveyed nursing students. Nurse educators also identified a performance-based strategy to increase student awareness of alarm fatigue and evidence-based strategies to minimize desensitization to alarms in both education and practice.


