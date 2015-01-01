|
Citation
Pachankis JE, Clark KA, Jackson SD, Pereira K, Levine D. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Since the beginning of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) rights movement, LGBTQ community centers have been on the front lines of mental health care for sexual and gender minorities (SGMs) across the United States. However, little is known about what types of mental health services LGBTQ community centers currently offer and their anticipated future needs, including training in and delivery of evidence-based practice.
Language: en
Keywords
Sexual minority; Community mental health services; Evidence-based practice; Gender minority; Implementation science; LGTBQ