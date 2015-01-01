SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Appelbaum PS, Leibenluft E, Kendler KS. Psychiatr. Serv. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)

10.1176/appi.ps.202100013

unavailable

After the publication of DSM-5, the American Psychiatric Association moved to a model of iterative DSM revision. Proposals for changes-including addition and deletion of diagnostic categories-can be made whenever data become available to support these changes. Criteria for consideration of proposals and a multistage review process have been created. This Open Forum reports on the first 3 years' experience since the opening of the submission portal in late 2017. Changes to date include adoption of a new diagnostic category, clarification of existing diagnostic criteria and text, and inclusion of new nondiagnosis codes for suicidal and nonsuicidal self-injury.


Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders; DSM classification; General psychiatry; Mental health Psychiatric diagnosis

