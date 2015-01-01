Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Severe Traumatic brain injury (sTBI) is accompanied by significant declines in self-rated health (SRH). Although such deteriorations in SRH are related to various consequences of sTBI, the effect of posttraumatic reactions (i.e., PTS symptoms), has been tested insufficiently to date, especially among civilians. The present investigation is based on Trajectories of Recovery After Severe Traumatic brain injury - Matters In families (TRAST-MI), a unique study among civilians with sTBI and their families. Previous research revealed that civilian sTBI has effects beyond the injured patient, influencing their close relatives as well. The aim of this study was to assess the association between PTS symptoms and SRH among patients with civilian sTBI and their close relatives.



METHODS: Patients with sTBI (assessed by an abbreviated Injury Scale of the head region [HAIS] > 3) and their close relatives participated in TRAST-MI. One hundred and twenty-six patient-relative dyads were assessed at 3, 6, and 12 months after the injury.



RESULTS: Multilevel modeling revealed that patients' PTS symptoms were associated with consequent SRH (Slope=0.42; p<.001), and relatives' PTS symptoms were associated with their respective SRH (Slope=0.2; p=.012).



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study reveal that SRH of both patients with sTBI and their relatives are negatively affected by their own PTS symptoms. These findings underline the understanding that sTBI is not merely a medical trauma, but rather a comprehensive psychosocial trauma, which has consequences for the whole family system.

Language: en