|
Citation
|
Wright AC, Cather C, Farabaugh A, Terechina O, Pedrelli P, Nyer M, Fava M, Holt DJ. Schizophr. Res. 2021; 231: 198-204.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Emerging data suggest cannabis use is a component cause of psychotic disorders; however, the sequence of processes accounting for this association is poorly understood. Some clues have come from studies in laboratory settings showing that acute cannabis intoxication is associated with subclinical hallucinations and delusional thinking, i.e., "psychotic experiences". Although psychotic experiences are relatively common, those that are severe and distressing are linked to an increased risk of developing a psychotic disorder. This study aimed to investigate the association between the frequency of cannabis use and psychotic experiences in young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Marijuana; Cannabis; Psychosis; Delusions; Hallucinations; Psychotic experiences