Pitchforth E, Hussein J. Sex. Reprod. Health Matters 2021; 29(1): e1913788.
Abstract
Almost a year ago to this day, SRHM published an editorial on the implications of COVID-19 on sexual and reproductive health and rights. Sadly, many of the speculated negative effects have come to fruition. We are seeing a repetition of history, including global pandemic responses of "blaming, exploitation of social divisions and government deployment of authority". There is bickering over COVID-19 vaccinations between rich nations and pharmaceutical corporations, while less developed nations and those experiencing political unrest continue to struggle to deal with the effects of the pandemic with little hope of initiating mass vaccination campaigns any time soon. Reports of racial abuse and unrest abound in the daily news.
Language: en