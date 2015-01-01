|
Barron A, Hargarten S, Webb T. Teach. Learn. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Routledge)
ISSUE: Gun violence is a major public health burden, adversely affecting patients, families, and communities across the United States (U.S.) and the world. To manage the burden of injury from gun violence and identify primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention strategies, physician leaders must understand the biological and psychosocial aspects of this complex problem. However, gun violence and its complexities are not widely taught in medical schools. This Observation article details why gun violence education is not being included in medical education, offers an informed, science-based model for the disease of gun violence, and suggests methods to integrate gun violence education into medical school curricula.
injury; education; firearms; biopsychosocial model; Gun violence