Abstract

BACKGROUND: The primitive cable car is the generic name given to the cable transportation settings driven between one or more steel cables is known as 'varangel.' In this retrospective autopsy study, it was aimed to discuss the common injury patterns of the fatalities associated with the use of these primitive cable car systems.



METHODS: It is a retrospective archive-based study. The analysis of autopsy records of 10-year period between 2007 and 2016 revealed eight death cases resulting from the primitive cable car accident.



RESULTS: It was revealed that the primitive cable car-related deaths mainly occur because of blunt traumas (crash of cage, chit by the broken cables, and failing from height) and electric shock. The blunt traumas and failings from height occur because of contact with the cage of primitive cable car, whereas the electric shocks occur because of contact with cables, on which the cage is hung.



CONCLUSION: Primitive cable cars may be fatal and must be under official control.

Language: en