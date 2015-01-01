Abstract

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people in India. Over 40% of all suicides occur in people between 15 and 29 years of age. Suicide attempts are estimated to be 15 times more common than suicides and substantially increase the risk of subsequent death. However, there has been little systematic study of the determinants for suicide attempts in young people, which makes it difficult to design contextually appropriate and comprehensive suicide prevention strategies for this population. The proposed case-control study seeks to address this knowledge gap by studying a range of risk and protective factors for suicide attempts in young people in India. Field work will be in Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) hospital, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, India. Cases will be 15-29-year-old individuals admitted to the hospital with self-inflicted non-lethal injuries and poisoning. They will be matched for age and gender with those presenting at the General Medicine outpatient department with other health complaints. In each group, 150 persons will be recruited from YCMH from October 2019 to September 2022 and will undergo a comprehensive semi-structured interview. The primary exposure variable is negative life events over the past 12 months. Secondary exposure variables considered include: demographic characteristics, psychological factors, addictive behaviours, personal resources, adverse experiences over their lifetime, social support, suicidal behaviours in the family and social environment, and exposure to suicide-related information. Data will be analysed using conditional logistic regression. Following completion of the study, workshops will be held with young people, mental health professionals and policy makers to develop a theory of change that will be used to promote suicide prevention.



RESULTS will be disseminated via peer-reviewed publications, reports to young people and mental health organisations, and news articles. The study was approved by the Institutional Review Board at Sangath.

