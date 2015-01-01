|
Hawkins D, Punnett L, Davis L, Kriebel D. Ann. Work Expo. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVES: In the USA, deaths from poisonings (especially opioids), suicides, and alcoholic liver disease, collectively referred to as 'deaths of despair', have been increasing rapidly over the past two decades. The risk of deaths from these causes is known to be higher among certain occupations. It may be that specific exposures and experiences of workers in these occupations explain these differences in risk. This study sought to determine whether differences in the risk of deaths of despair were associated with rate of occupational injuries and illnesses, job insecurity, and temporal changes in employment in non-standard work arrangements.
suicide; opioids; alcoholic liver disease; deaths of despair; job insecurity; non-standard work arrangements; occupation; work injuries