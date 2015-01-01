Abstract

BACKGROUND: To reduce the impact of domestic violence (DV), Mozambican governmental and non-governmental entities are making efforts to strengthen the legislative framework and to improve the accessibility of care services for survivors of violence. Despite this remarkable commitment, the translation of policies and legislation into actions remains a considerable challenge. Therefore, this paper aims to identify gaps in the implementation of existing national policies and laws for DV in the services providing care for survivors of DV.



METHODS: This qualitative study comprised of two approaches. The first consisted of content analysis of guidelines and protocols for DV care provision. The second consisted of in-depth interviews with institutional gender focal points (Professionals with experience in dealing with aspects related to DV). The analysis of the document content was based on a framework developed according to key elements recommended by international agencies (PAHO and UN) for design of DV policies and strategies. Data from the in-depth interviews, where analysed in accordance with the study objectives.



RESULTS: Eleven (11) guidelines/protocols of care provision and innumerable brochures and pamphlets were identified and analysed. There is a standardised form which contains fields for police and the health sector staff to complete, but not for Civil Society Organisations. However, there is no specific national DV database. Although the seventeen (17) focal points interviewed recognised the relevance of the reviewed documents, many identified gaps in their implementation. This was related to the weaknesses of the offender's penalisation and to the scarcity of care providers who often lack appropriate training. The focal points also recognised their performance is negatively influenced by socio-cultural factors.



CONCLUSION: Within services providing care to survivors of DV, a scarcity of guidelines and protocols exist, compromising the quality and standardisation of care. The existence of guidelines and protocols was regarded as a strength, however its implementation is still problematic. There was also recognition for the need to strengthening by governmental and non-governmental entities the defined policies and strategies for DV prevention and control into practice.

Language: en