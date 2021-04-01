Abstract

Using an interpersonal theory of suicide and affect regulation framework, we investigated the relationships between perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, weight stigmatization, emotion dysregulation, eating pathology, and suicide risk. Three main hypotheses were investigated. First, we predicted a positive linear relationship between weight stigmatization and risk. Second, an indirect effect of weight stigmatization on risk via perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness was posited. Third, we hypothesized that weight stigmatization would indirectly affect suicide risk via emotion dysregulation and eating pathology. Undergraduates (N = 156) completed online surveys. Linear regressions and indirect effect analyses were performed. Weight stigmatization was directly, positively associated with increased suicide risk. Weight stigmatization indirectly affected suicide risk via perceived burdensomeness but not thwarted belongingness. Higher stigmatization was associated with higher levels of perceived burdensomeness, which was associated with higher risk. An indirect effect of weight stigmatization on suicide risk through emotional dysregulation emerged. Higher weight stigmatization was associated with higher emotional dysregulation, which was associated with higher suicide risk. When all models were combined, only an indirect effect via perceived burdensomeness remained. Our findings may have clinical and public health implications for suicide prevention among people with weight stigma-related risk factors.

Language: en