Citation
Hwang M, Lee YJ, Lee M, Kang B, Lee YS, Hwang J, Woo SI, Hahn SW. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2021; 19(2): 323-333.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The loudness dependence of the auditory evoked potential (LDAEP) is a reliable indicator that is inversely related to central serotonergic activity, and recent studies have suggested an association between LDAEP and suicidal ideation. This study investigated differences in LDAEP between patients with major depressive disorder and high suicidality and those with major depressive disorder and low suicidality compared to healthy controls.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Biomarkers; Suicidal ideation; Suicide risk; Auditory evoked potential; Loudness dependence of auditory evoked potentials.