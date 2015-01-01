|
Citation
|
Coohey C, Neblett K, Knox S. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The self-report measures used in evaluations of the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) program have tended not to detect an improvement in a broad range of suicide counseling skills from pre- to posttraining or among trainees with better skills at pretraining. Aims: The purpose of this study was to develop and validate the Suicide Counseling Skills Inventory (SCSI), which included ten brief counselor-client scenarios and three counselor responses to each scenario.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
training; validation; counseling; inventory; scale