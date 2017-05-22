Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In response to detonation of an improvised explosive device at the Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017, we aimed to use detailed information about injured patients flowing through hospital healthcare to objectively evaluate the preplanned responses of a regional trauma care system and to show how routinely collected hospital performance data can be used to assess impact on regional healthcare.



METHODS: Data about injury severity, management and outcome for patients presenting to hospitals were collated using England's major trauma registry for 30 days following hospital attendance. System-wide data about hospital performance were collated by National Health Service England's North West Utilisation Management Unit and presented as Shewhart charts from 15 April 2017 to 25 June 2017.



RESULTS: Detailed information was obtained on 153 patients (109 adults and 44 children) who attended hospital emergency departments after the incident. Within 6 hours, a network of 11 regional trauma care hospitals received a total of 138 patients (90%). For the whole patient cohort, median Injury Severity Score (ISS) was 1 (IQR 1-10) and median New ISS (NISS) was 2 (IQR 1-14). For the 75 patients (49%) attending a major trauma centre, median ISS was 7.5 (IQR 1-14) and NISS was 10 (IQR 3-22). Limb and torso body regions predominated when injuries were classified as major life threatening (Abbreviated Injury Scale>3). Ninety-three patients (61%) required hospital admission following emergency department management, with 21 (14%) requiring emergency damage control surgery and 24 (16%) requiring critical care. Three fatalities occurred during early resuscitative treatment and 150 (98%) survived to day 30. The increased system-wide hospital admissions and care activity was linked to increases in regional hospital care capacity through cancellations of elective surgery and increased community care. Consequently, there were sustained system-wide hospital service improvements over the following weeks.



CONCLUSIONS: The systematic collation of injured patient and healthcare system data has provided an objective evaluation of a regional major incident plan and provided insight into healthcare system resilience. Hospital patient care data indicated that a prerehearsed patient dispersal plan at incident scene was implemented effectively.

