Abstract

Fires have increased in northeastern Iran as its semi-arid climate landscape is desiccated by human activities. To combat fire outbreaks in any region, fire susceptibility must be mapped using accurate and efficient models. This research mapped fire susceptibility in the forests and rangelands of Golestan Province in northeastern Iran using new data-mining models. Fire effective factors, including elevation, slope angle, annual mean rainfall, annual mean temperature, wind effect, topographic wetness index (TWI), plan curvature, distance to river, distance to road, and distance to village were obtained from several sources. The relative importance of each variable was determined using a random-forest algorithm. Fire-susceptibility maps were produced in R 3.0.2 software using GAM, MARS, SVM algorithms, and a new ensemble of the three models: GAM-MARS-SVM. The four fire-susceptibility maps were validated using the area under the curve. The results show that the distance to the village, annual mean rainfall, and elevation were of greatest importance in predicting fire susceptibility. The new GAM-MARS-SVM ensemble model achieved the highest precision of fire-susceptibility mapping. The fire-susceptibility map produced using the GAM-MARS-SVM ensemble model best detected the high fire risk areas in Golestan Province. The fire-susceptibility map produced by the ensemble model can be very useful for creating and enhancing management strategies for preventing fires, particularly in the higher-risk portions of Golestan Province.

Language: en