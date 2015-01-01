|
Hatkevich C, Sumlin E, Sharp C. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e630697.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
33889096
OBJECTIVE: Preliminary work indicates one specific aspect of emotion dysregulation (i.e., limited access to emotion regulation strategies) uniquely associates with adolescent suicide ideation. An optimal score cut point on a measure of this emotion dysregulation impairment has been identified to indicate risk for past-year suicidal ideation. Examining types of child abuse and neglect associated with being above cut-off on this measure may point to interactive environmental effects associated with subsequent risk for suicidal ideation. The primary aim of this study was to investigate the relations between multiple types of child abuse and neglect with being above cutoff on a measure of limited access to emotion regulation strategies in a psychiatrically severe adolescent sample.
Language: en
adolescents; abuse; suicide ideation; child trauma; emotion regulation; emotional abuse; neglect