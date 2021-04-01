Abstract

Road traffic collisions (RTC) are a major cause of mortality and morbidity in Botswana. To our knowledge no research has been conducted in Botswana to investigate preventable deaths that occur as a result of RTCs. The aim of this study is to establish the rate of preventable deaths from RTCs in the greater Gaborone area in Botswana. This was a 5-year retrospective study conducted at the forensic pathology department for the greater Gaborone area, in Botswana. Nine hundred and nine (909) forensic pathology reports were retrieved. Sixty-eight percent (68.2%) of RTC deaths were considered preventable. Head injury in isolation and in combination with other injuries accounted for 87.6% (796/909) of deaths. Haemorrhagic shock was present in 70.2% (638) of all documented injuries. Another documented injury contributing to fatal RTCs was high spinal cord injury. This injury was documented in 13.1% (119/909) of all deaths. We recommend the implementation of a comprehensive trauma system in Botswana to reduce the number of deaths from RTCs.

