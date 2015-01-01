SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Axinn WG, Vale MD, Brauner-Otto SR. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

OBJECTIVE: To identify factors independently associated with program participation and knowledge of campus processes to address sexual assault and harassment complaints. PARTICIPANTS: 1,182 undergraduates who completed the University of Michigan's 2015 campus climate survey on topics of sexual assault and harassment (67% response rate).

METHODS: We analyze survey responses to estimate multivariable models that identify subgroups of the student population least likely to have participated in programs or to know campus processes.

RESULTS: Students living off campus, not involved in major organizations, and males are less likely to report attending programming. Students not involved in major organizations and females are less likely to report knowing campus processes.

CONCLUSIONS: Specific student subpopulations are more difficult to engage in programs designed to reduce sexual assault and harassment. Targeting additional effort to these groups may improve campus sexual climate. Careful analyses of campus climate survey data can help construct campus-specific priorities for these interventions.


Sexual assault; prevention programs; program engagement; sexual harassment

