|
Citation
|
Axinn WG, Vale MD, Brauner-Otto SR. J. Am. Coll. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To identify factors independently associated with program participation and knowledge of campus processes to address sexual assault and harassment complaints. PARTICIPANTS: 1,182 undergraduates who completed the University of Michigan's 2015 campus climate survey on topics of sexual assault and harassment (67% response rate).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Sexual assault; prevention programs; program engagement; sexual harassment