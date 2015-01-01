Abstract

Delayed neurological sequelae are symptoms that appear over a period of time after an acute event of carbon monoxide poisoning. The incidence of delayed neurological sequelae is lower in children than in adults and is even more uncommon in infants. Here, we present a case of a 4-month-old infant who developed delayed neurological sequelae after carbon monoxide intoxication. She presented with neurologic symptoms, including opisthotonus, athetoid movements, anterior tongue thrust, and opsoclonus. Because these symptoms are starkly different from those of adults, they should be compared with age-appropriate developmental milestones. Because of their faster metabolic rate and presence of fetal hemoglobin, infants with developing brains may be especially vulnerable to carbon monoxide toxicity. Therefore, thorough neurologic examination and prompt treatment are critical for infants who experience carbon monoxide intoxication.

