Citation
Lovell A, Majeed-Ariss R, White C. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2021; 80: e102158.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Being a victim of sexual assault is linked to many psychological and physical health problems. Experiencing one episode of assault is a risk factor for revictimisation. Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) provides aftercare for clients in Greater Manchester and Cheshire who have suffered sexual assault and rape, with physical, psychological and sexual health services. AIMS: This work's primary aim was to establish the prevalence of re-attendance of adults for a forensic medical examination to Saint Mary's SARC. The secondary aim was to identify the characteristics and vulnerabilities of clients who re-attended Saint Mary's SARC during a twelve-month period.
Keywords
Sexual assault; Rape; Repeat attender; Revictimisation; Sexual abuse; Sexual assault referral centre