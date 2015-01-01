Abstract

BACKGROUND: Being a victim of sexual assault is linked to many psychological and physical health problems. Experiencing one episode of assault is a risk factor for revictimisation. Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) provides aftercare for clients in Greater Manchester and Cheshire who have suffered sexual assault and rape, with physical, psychological and sexual health services. AIMS: This work's primary aim was to establish the prevalence of re-attendance of adults for a forensic medical examination to Saint Mary's SARC. The secondary aim was to identify the characteristics and vulnerabilities of clients who re-attended Saint Mary's SARC during a twelve-month period.



METHODS: Retrospective analysis of 42 sets of forensic medical notes for repeat attenders in 2017 was performed. A control sample of 42 single attenders from 2017 was randomly selected for comparison.



RESULTS: A total of 740 adult clients attended Saint Mary's for a forensic medical examination in 2017, 5.7% of whom had previously attended. Amongst these clients, significantly higher numbers experienced unemployment (p < 0.001), recent mental health complaints (p < 0.001), previous self-harm (p < 0.001), and previous suicide attempts (p = 0.001). There was a significantly larger number of repeat attenders who scored below the threshold that indicates likelihood of having a learning disability (p = 0.008). All clients who disclosed a history of alcohol abuse were repeat attenders. Repeat attenders were more likely to receive safeguarding than single attenders (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Prevalence of repeat attenders at Saint Mary's SARC is lower than reported in many other studies. However consistent with the wider literature, this demographic showed higher level of vulnerability, and higher likelihood of receiving safeguarding. SARC staff and services should be prepared to attend to the additional needs of this group.

