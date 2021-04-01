CONTACT US: Contact info
Portney DS, Jacobson A, Liles N, Bohnsack BL, Besirli CG. Ophthalmol. Retina 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Despite improvements in surgical management and final anatomic success, retinal detachment following pediatric open globe injury has poor functional outcomes. Younger patient age is an important presenting characteristic associated with worse prognosis.
