SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Portney DS, Jacobson A, Liles N, Bohnsack BL, Besirli CG. Ophthalmol. Retina 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.oret.2021.04.011

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Despite improvements in surgical management and final anatomic success, retinal detachment following pediatric open globe injury has poor functional outcomes. Younger patient age is an important presenting characteristic associated with worse prognosis.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print