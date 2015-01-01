Abstract

BACKGROUND: Identifying factors that contribute to the occurrence of injury is an important step in designing training programs to minimize the risk of injury. However, despite high injury rates, variables contributing to injury in field hockey players remain relatively unexplored.



PURPOSE: To identify factors that may predict injury in professional and youth field hockey players. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 2.



METHOD: Professional and youth hockey players completed preseason neuromuscular performance testing and were monitored for injuries, training, and game exposure throughout the subsequent 12-month indoor and outdoor hockey season. Least absolute shrinkage and selection operator analysis was conducted to identify injury risk factors. Receiver operating characteristic curves were then calculated to determine the individual predictive accuracy of the identified variables.



RESULTS: A total of 83 players (mean ± SD age, 20.7 ± 4.9 years; 34.9% female) with complete performance, injury, and exposure data were included for data analysis. Almost half of players (44.6%) sustained a time-loss injury during the season, and 73% of these injuries occurred in the lower limb. Playing more games and having an older age, asymmetrical and poor dynamic postural control, and better explosive performance were identified as jointly influencing the risk of injury. When considered individually, number of games played throughout the season was the most accurate predictor of injury risk (area under the curve [AUC] = 0.74; P <.001), while asymmetrical and poor dynamic postural control (AUCs = 0.61-0.65; P =.01-.04) and better explosive athletic performance (AUCs = 0.65-0.67; P <.01) were identified as moderate individual predictors of sustaining a general or lower limb injury.



CONCLUSION: A number of modifiable factors were individually and jointly associated with an increased injury risk in field hockey players, providing initial evidence for the design of targeted and sport-specific training programs to mitigate the risk of injury.

Language: en