Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Child sexual abuse is a disturbing reality and a major public health problem. Indeed, it is a subject that has long been treated as taboo, with dramatic consequences on physical and mental health as well as on social wellbeing of the victims. The purpose of this study was to highlight the epidemiological and clinical features as well as the legal aspects of child sexual abuse.



METHODS: we conducted a retrospective descriptive study at the psychiatric outpatient service of the University Hospital of Monastir over a period of 12 years and 6 months. All children younger than 18 years diagnosed with suspected or confirmed sexual assault were included.



RESULTS: a total of 93 children, victims of sexual abuse were enrolled. The average age of patients was 10 years, with a standard deviation of 3.9 years. Sex-ratio M/F was 0.9. The most common sexual contact was touching (47,3% of cases). The majority of abusers were male (93,5%). In more than half of the cases (53,8%) they were relatives of the child and in 28% of cases intra-familial abuse was reported. Initial psychiatric assessment showed mental disorders in 70% of cases.



CONCLUSION: sexual abuse is a very broad field of violence which varies widely in nature and intensity. Although, in some types of sexual abuse occasionally there is a lack of physical traces, the emotional and psychological impact is ubiquitous and characterized by numerous clinical manifestations.

Language: fr