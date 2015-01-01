Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 outbreak has made people more prone to depression, anxiety and insomnia, and females are at a high risk of developing these conditions. As a special group, pregnant and lying-in women must pay close attention to their physical and mental health, as both have consequences for the mother and the fetus. However, knowledge regarding the status of depression, anxiety and insomnia among these women is limited.



AIM: This study aimed to examine insomnia and psychological factors among pregnant and lying-in women during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide theoretical support for intervention research.



METHODS: In total, 2235 pregnant and lying-in women from 12 provinces in China were surveyed; their average age was 30.25 years (SD = 3.99, range = 19-47 years). PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The participants completed electronic questionnaires designed to collect demographic information and assess levels of depression, anxiety and insomnia.



RESULTS: The prevalence of insomnia in the sample was 18.9%. Depression and anxiety were significant predictors of insomnia. Participants in high-risk areas, those with a disease history, those with economic losses due to the outbreak, and those in the postpartum period had significantly higher insomnia scores.



DISCUSSION: The incidence of insomnia among pregnant and lying-in women is not serious in the context of the epidemic, which may be related to the sociocultural background and current epidemic situation in China.



CONCLUSION: Depression and anxiety are more indicative of insomnia than demographic variables.

